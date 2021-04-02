Crashes, backed-up traffic for Thursday morning commute

DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer was among those involved in a crash on Thursday morning as snow and sleet moved into central Iowa.
Traffic incidents began to pile up around 7 a.m. as drivers made their way into work and school. Several major school districts did not delay classes due to the storm.
Wind gusts contributed to the dangerous conditions. According to the National Weather Service, Boone Airport received several reports of whiteout conditions and a gust of 58 miles per hour at 7:15 a.m.
In Adair, an Iowa State Trooper tweeted out a picture of a semi off the road, causing significant traffic delays.
Interstates and highways covering north-central and western Iowa were quickly covered in snow and ice as the morning progressed, making travel difficult.
A West Des Moines police cruiser crashed into a stop sign Thursday morning during the snow storm.
Local 5 will continue to update this story.