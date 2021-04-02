Crashes, backed-up traffic for Thursday morning commute

A winter storm moved through western and central Iowa Thursday morning, creating a mess on the roads.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer was among those involved in a crash on Thursday morning as snow and sleet moved into central Iowa.

Traffic incidents began to pile up around 7 a.m. as drivers made their way into work and school. Several major school districts did not delay classes due to the storm.

Wind gusts contributed to the dangerous conditions. According to the National Weather Service, Boone Airport received several reports of whiteout conditions and a gust of 58 miles per hour at 7:15 a.m.

ALERT: Accident reported at the West Mixmaster near 80/35 interchange.



Now is the time to stay off the roads if at all possible. @weareiowa5news #iawx pic.twitter.com/RWQy77xoDz — Brandon Lawrence (@brandonlaw_wx) February 4, 2021

In Adair, an Iowa State Trooper tweeted out a picture of a semi off the road, causing significant traffic delays.

Interstate 80 blocked Westbound 74.95 mile marker West of Adair!!! Traffic stopped and backed up for miles. pic.twitter.com/FFY9Qnokpj — ISP-Trooper DeVault (@TrooperDeVault) February 4, 2021

Interstates and highways covering north-central and western Iowa were quickly covered in snow and ice as the morning progressed, making travel difficult.

(2-4 8:15 am) The areas of highest impact from today's blizzard will be changing quickly all day long. Right now travel is not advised in an area of north central Iowa due to high winds and blowing snow. Get updates on the Iowa 511 app or at https://t.co/2XHJbG5B9b. pic.twitter.com/RQEJVQ3Fhi — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) February 4, 2021

A West Des Moines police cruiser crashed into a stop sign Thursday morning during the snow storm.

Tough getting around for EVERYONE out there. West Des Moines police officer slid off the road, into a DART bus sign. No injuries but another reminder to slow down or stay home if you can. pic.twitter.com/vTidCbsznW — Elias Johnson (@ejohnsonNEWS) February 4, 2021