Check your numbers! The winning ticket was purchased at Big 10 Mart on Middle Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Mega Millions lottery tickets for the $1.337 billion drawing on Friday, July 29 brought in more than $5.6 million in Iowa.

Although the giant jackpot was won by a ticket purchased in Illinois, one lucky ticket purchased in Bettendorf won the $2 million prize, according to the Iowa Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Big 10 Mart located at 999 Middle Road in Bettendorf. The ticket matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball to win a $1 million prize. But because the player who bought the ticket added the Megaplier option to the purchase, the prize money was doubled.

Four Iowa tickets won $10,000 prizes in Friday's drawing for matching four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. They were purchased at:

New Star Newton, 702 1st Avenue East in Newton.

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express, 1260 Lake Avenue North in Storm Lake.

Casey's, 1305 West Commercial St. in Manchester.

Hy-Vee Gas, 1702 East Washington St. in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Iowa Lottery, the ticketholder that won the $2 million prize must claim it at the state lottery headquarters in Clive. The $10,000 prize-winning tickets, however, can be claimed at any of the Iowa Lottery's office locations.