State appeals court to consider 3rd-degree murder charge for former Minneapolis officer

A Hennepin Co. District Court judge previously denied a state motion to restore the charge against Derek Chauvin for his part in the death of George Floyd.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Monday afternoon the Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear arguments from prosecutors to re-instate third degree murder charges for Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd.

The hearing comes one week before the planned jury selection begins for Chauvin's trial on March 8. He is currently charged with second degree murder and manslaughter.

Earlier in February, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill denied the state's motion to restore the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, after previously dismissing the charge for lack of probable cause.

Minnesota case law has historically regarded third-degree murder as a "death-causing act" that cannot be directed at a single person.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor Ted Sampsell-Jones is not connected to the case but thinks there are two main reasons why the state wants to add the third degree murder charge.

One reason is the prosecution would be able to give the jury multiple options, as some jurors would want a more severe charge, and some would want lesser or no charges. This would give them an option to meet in the middle, if needed.

"And the other part is I think the state also is just using this appeal in part a little bit to delay the case because I think the state would also like to push Chauvin's trial back a couple months," said Sampsell-Jones.

Whichever party loses Monday's appeal, whether it be the state or the defense, has the option of seeking review from the Supreme Court. But an appeal to the Supreme Court happening in the short window before the trial next week is almost unheard of.