You can earn $1,000 binge-watching 10 dog movies

Lots of people are looking for something to binge watch during quarantine. Now you can get paid for it.

A seller of CBD products is looking to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch 10 movies about dogs. The company behind it is promoting its line of dog-friendly CBD oil.

Spruce wants the winner to watch 10 classic dog movies and compare them to one another, "identifying trends in relationships, plot, dialogue, characters, and more along the way."

The winner will get to choose 10 of these 15 movies, all of which are available on Disney Plus.

101 Dalmatians

Eight Below

Turner and Hooch

Bolt

Lady and the Tramp

The Incredible Journey

Snow Dogs

Super Buddies

Old Yeller

The Fox and the Hound

The Shaggy Dog

White Fang

Frankenweenie

Benji the Hunted

Togo

Here is who Spruce says it is looking for.

Spruce says it is looking for someone who has enthusiasm for dogs -- ideally someone who owns them as pets, works with them or volunteers with them. It is also looking for someone who loves movies (Disney in particular), has a strong attention to detail and is active on social media.

The winner will be asked to log their binge watching on Facebook and Twitter while also filling out some worksheets.

In addition to the $1,000, the winner gets a year-long subscription to Disney Plus, a 3-month subscription to Barkbox and some of Spruce's dog CBD oil.