'iCarly' returns as grown up show in reboot's first trailer

WASHINGTON — The "iCarly" gang is back and returning to their webcam roots in the first trailer for the show's upcoming revival.
The Paramount+ series picks up nearly 10 years after the Nickelodeon show ended, following Carly, Spencer and Freddie as they navigate their twenties.
Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are reprising their original roles as Carly Shay, Spencer Shay and Freddie Benson for the reboot.
The official trailer also introduces Laci Mosley, who play's Carly's roommate Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett, who play's Freddie's stepdaughter Millicent, according to Entertainment Weekly.
While fans tweeted out their excitement about the "iCarly" reboot, some used the opportunity to discuss Disney's canceled plans for a "Lizzie McGuire reboot."
"You see how Nick is putting iCarly on Paramount+ cause it’s a little more grown up. Now why Disney can’t just do that and put the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Hulu?" Ashley Smalls tweeted.
According to Variety, “Lizzie McGuire” actress Hillary Duff and creator Terri Minsky wanted to do a more adult version of Lizzie for the revival, while Disney wanted something closer to the original series. Before Disney officially pulled the plug, Duff publicly asked to move the revival to Hulu, so they wouldn't need to "live under the ceiling of a PG rating."
The first three episodes of the "iCarly" revival premiere June 17 on Paramount+.