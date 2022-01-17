Jordan Cashmyer, '16 and Pregnant' alum, dies at 26

No cause of death has been released for Cashmyer, who was one of the teen mothers featured on the show in 2014.

WASHINGTON — Jordan Cashmyer, who starred on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" has died, according to her family. She was 26.

Cashmyer appeared on an episode of the show with her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor in 2014. The couple faced homelessness, unemployment and being disowned by her family as the couple prepared for the birth of their daughter, Genevieve "Evie" Taylor.

She and Taylor split up after the episode aired.

Jordan's mother, Jessica Cashmyer, wrote on Facebook Sunday evening that she had "received a call no parent ever wants."

Posting to an account named for her late husband, Jordan's father, Jessica Cashmyer asked for privacy navigating the tragedy.

"My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old," Cashmyer wrote. "Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."

No cause of death has been publicly released for Cashmyer, whom Variety reported died in Maryland.

Variety also reported that she temporarily signed over custody of Genevieve to Taylor's mother in 2015.

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on season 5 of '16 and Pregnant,' has died at 26. https://t.co/9tZQ0aiAGj — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 16, 2022

The Twitter account for MTV's "Teen Mom" show, which is a spinoff of "16 and Pregnant," posted a Tweet expressing condolences about Jordan's death Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Cashmyer. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time," the tweet read.