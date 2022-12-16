American college student reported missing in France is alive, family says

Kenny DeLand Jr. was reported missing more than two weeks ago. He was spending the fall semester studying in Grenoble, France.

WASHINGTON — An American college student who was reported missing while studying abroad in France has been found and is alive, his father told CNN on Friday and authorities have confirmed.

Kenny DeLand Jr. is in Spain, French Prosecutor Eric Vaillant said in a tweet, adding that the college student has talked with his family.

According to CNN, DeLand Jr.'s father was in the middle of a call Friday with the news outlet when he suddenly hung up and later messaged to say he'd just spoken with his son.

Ken DeLand Sr. reportedly told CNN that “He is alive – that’s all I can say."

DeLand, 21, is a student at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, and was studying this fall at a university in Grenoble, France. His classmates reported him missing on Nov. 29 and an investigation was launched.

His family said in recent days that they hadn't heard from him since Nov. 27. His family set up a website in hopes of finding him.

The woman who hosted DeLand while he studied in France previously said she thought he may have left voluntarily, which Vaillant echoed. Kenny apparently left his host family and took a two-hour train ride from Grenoble to Valence, France. Kenny's phone was pinged there on November 30, according to his dad.

Interpol issued a Yellow Notice for Deland Jr. this week. According to the agency, those notices are issued to help find missing persons, often minors, or to help identify people who can't identify themselves.