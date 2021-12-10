Michael Nesmith, Monkees singer-songwriter, dead at 78

Nesmith's family said he died peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones.

WASHINGTON — Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday at 78, family members said.

Nesmith's family said he died in his home, "surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes."

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us," family members said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. Jason Elzy, the head of public relations for Monkees label Rhino Records, confirmed Nesmith's death to the New York Times but did not specify a cause.

Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, the group's only other surviving member, recently wrapped up a "farewell tour" that commemorated "55 years of Monkeemania."

Nesmith, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Dolenz rocketed to teen idol fame in the 1960s as part of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees. Jones died in 2012 after a heart attack. Tork died in 2019 after a cancer battle.

"Few could have predicted the impact The Monkees would have on music and pop culture at large, one that still reverberates more than 50 years later," notes the description for the tour on the Monkees' website.

According to Rolling Stone, Nesmith was behind tunes like "Mary, Mary"; "Circle Sky"; "Listen to the Band"; and "The Girl I Knew Somewhere". He advocated for the band to have creative control over their music.

"We were kids with our own taste in music and were happier performing songs we liked – and/or wrote – than songs that were handed to us," he told Rolling Stone in 2012.

"We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago," wrote producer Andrew Sandoval on Twitter. He said Nesmith "expressed the highest part of his being through his voice. And you could get no closer to him (than) through knowing his work."