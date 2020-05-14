Fallen Iowa Marine returns home

According to his obituary, 19-year-old Tyler Cox died unexpectedly in a training accident on April 29 at a military base in Jacksonville, N.C.

An Iowa Marine returned home Wednesday to be laid to rest.

He was stationed at Camp LeJeune.

Cox landed at the Des Moines International Airport pn Wednesday night and was escorted back home to Dike.

Veterans and first responders lined the streets along the route, saluting as he went by.

"We are out here to show Tyler's family that we are here to support him .. them in this new chapter and show that he is a hero," said Lois Charron with Blue Star Mothers of America. "We all think of him as a hero and we're here to support his family.

OUR BEST FOR YOU MARINE. SEMPER FI! Every bridge in Story County on I-35 is covered. Bondurant brought truck 415 to assist in the tribute. 260th covered by Nevada FD, Colo FD, Westory-Kelly FD, Bondurant FD. Posted by Nevada Fire Department on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

A private visitation will be held for the family on Friday.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford High School auditorium.