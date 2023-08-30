Iowa AG appeals court rulling allowing non-English voting materials

In a Wednesday statement, Bird claimed that forbidding election materials to be written in any language other than English will help "protect election integrity".

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is working to reverse a recent decision allowing Iowans to access voting materials in languages other than English, she said in a Wednesday press release.

Bird has filed an appeal against a Polk County Decision that made voting accessible for those who speak other languages, claiming that the change jeopardizes "election integrity".

The Iowa English Language Reaffirmation Act was signed into law in 2002 and mandated English as the state's official language for all documents — including voter registration, ballots and more.

In June, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) won a battle in district court that loosened those regulations and allowed the right to voting materials in Spanish.

“The Iowa English Language Reaffirmation Act is clear; all official documents are to be written in English—including voter registration forms. We look forward to arguing our case in court to uphold the Act and secure the integrity of our elections," Bird's statement reads in part.

Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, said the appeal is a disappointing step backward for voting rights in the state.

His tweet reads in part:

"Citizens in our state have a constitutional right to vote and as the son of immigrants from Venezuela, I understand that language can be a major barrier to exercising that right. Iowa's English-only law brings back the painful specter of the literacy tests that for decades undermined the rights of American minorities to access their voting rights. The AG works for Iowans and her focus should be on protecting our rights, not working to take them away."