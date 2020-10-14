President Trump to hold Wednesday campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport

There are only 20 days until the election.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With less than a month until the election, President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Des Moines.

Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally at the Des Moines International Airport starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with doors opening to the public at 3 p.m.

A RealClearPolitics average of national polling data shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead 51.5% to 41.7%. In Iowa, the poll averages show Biden ahead 47.5% to 46.3%.

An analysis of polls from FiveThirtyEight has Biden ahead 48.1% to 46.8% in Iowa, with a much tighter race than national polls.

In an exclusive interview with Local 5 Chief Political Correspondent Rachel Droze, Trump announced he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable.

"I don't know if we'll do it today or shortly thereafter, you're the first person that knows about this. I'm presenting Dan Gable with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is, along with the Congressional Medal of Honor the highest award you can get in the United States, the president said. "The highest honor."

"If Biden wins, you won't have any farms left," Trump told Local 5. "I got rid of a lot of your regulations, including the Clean Water—which sounds nice—the Clean Water Act, which took away your farms and took away your land."

"All of that will be reinstituted. The estate tax rwill be put back. There are no estate taxes on these small farms and small businesses anymore because of me."

A billboard across from the airport, paid for by Rural America 2020, criticizes Trump's large, public events following his own COVID-19 diagnosis.

We’re doing our part to warn Iowans that @realdonaldtrump is in town tomorrow. This billboard is directly outside the Des Moines Airport where he will hold his hangar rally. #Superspreader #SuperspreaderTrump #covidiots pic.twitter.com/KtN9SebH4T — Rural America 2020 (@RuralUSA2020) October 13, 2020

Biden issued the following statement ahead of Trump's visit:

Iowa has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, with cases surpassing 100,000 this week and COVID-19 hospitalizations hitting a new high. But President Trump isn’t coming to the Hawkeye State to offer words of comfort to those suffering, or a helping hand to the Iowans who are out of a job, or an actual plan to get the virus under control. Instead, he’s here to spread more lies about the pandemic and distract from his record of failure.



That’s not good enough. Iowans whose lives have been thrown into chaos need real leadership — not more division. I’ve seen our country through dark times before, helping rescue an economy in crisis. And I’ve fought for the health care protections this administration is battling in the U.S. Supreme Court to undo. We’re better than this moment under President Trump — and as President, I will bring this country together so that we can build back better.