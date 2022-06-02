Addressing the teacher shortage, tax cuts and Iowa's caucus conundrum | 'This Week in Iowa'

As the state faces a critical teacher shortage, Democrats and Republicans are proposing different solutions. Sabrina Ahmed sits down with leaders from both sides.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This week, Iowa House Republicans proposed a series of bills aimed at fixing teacher shortages that have plagued schools across the state. Democrats also see this as a key issue, but are proposing a $300 million increase in funding as the solution.

Sabrina Ahmed talks to Rep. Dustin Hite (R-New Sharon), who is spearheading efforts to change some licensure requirements for teachers and allow student-teachers to serve as substitutes. Then, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst (D-Windsor Heights) explains how Democrats came to that number—$300 million.

Then, a look at the future of Iowa's income tax after varying proposals came out from House and Senate Republicans, Democrats and the governor.

And after the chaos of the 2020 election cycle, will Iowa be able to hold onto its position as the first state for caucuses in 2024? Why national Democrats are reconsidering the state's status and the potential impact of changing the caucus schedule.

