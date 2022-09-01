Sitting down with Iowa House leaders ahead of legislative session | 'This Week in Iowa'

Sabrina Ahmed talks to Speaker of the House Pat Grassley and Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst ahead of the 2022 legislative session, which begins Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — From each party's priorities to controversies that might arise during the upcoming legislative session, Sabrina Ahmed breaks down what you can expect from Iowa's House leaders.

Speaker of the House Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) said the economy is among his top priorities.

"I think you're going to see a lot of conversations around the workforce, you know, making sure we continue to be sound in our budget, and more importantly, returning the over a billion dollars that we have in our taxpayer relief fund back to Iowans," Grassley said.

Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst (D-Windsor Heights) said she wants to focus on representing the middle class.

"We want to make sure that the Iowans who keep this economy running, who keep Iowa moving, are the ones who are benefiting from any sort of policies that impact their economy, their taxes, etcetera," Konfrst said.

Both Grassley and Konfst also addressed the COVID-19 vaccination rates and the worker shortage, including the shortage of teacher's in the state.

