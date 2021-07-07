Watch: First trailer for Kurt Warner biopic 'American Underdog' released

The movie, set to open in theaters on Christmas Day 2021, stars Zachary Levi as Warner, profiling his rise from unknown dreamer to Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams.

"Go ahead and tell me why a team worth $800 million, with one of the most complex offenses ever built should put you in the driver's seat? You're too old to be a rookie, too green to be a pro. So why in the world should I give you this shot?" actor Chance Kelly, portraying Rams offensive coordinator Mike Martz, says to Levi's Warner in the trailer.