Caleb Grill no longer a member of Iowa State men's basketball team

The senior guard is no longer a Cyclone "due to a failure to meet the program’s expectations," the school said in a release.
AMES, Iowa — Caleb Grill is off the Iowa State men's basketball team, the school announced Wednesday.

The senior guard is no longer a Cyclone "due to a failure to meet the program’s expectations," the school said in a release.

He averaged 9.5 points and 4 rebounds per game this season while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

"We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement.

Grill, a Wichita, Kan. native, played at Iowa State in 2019-20 before transferring to UNLV where Otzelberger was the head coach. He transferred back to Ames last season.

The Cyclones are 17-12 on the season and 8-9 in Big 12 Conference play.

