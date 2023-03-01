Caleb Grill no longer a member of Iowa State men's basketball team

The senior guard is no longer a Cyclone "due to a failure to meet the program’s expectations," the school said in a release.

AMES, Iowa — Caleb Grill is off the Iowa State men's basketball team, the school announced Wednesday.

He averaged 9.5 points and 4 rebounds per game this season while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

"We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement.

Grill, a Wichita, Kan. native, played at Iowa State in 2019-20 before transferring to UNLV where Otzelberger was the head coach. He transferred back to Ames last season.