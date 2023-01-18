x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Missouri State wins 65-62 in OT against Drake

Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 16 points and Alston Mason had four points in the overtime as the Missouri State Bears knocked off the Drake Bulldogs 65-62 on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
Drake guard Roman Penn drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola of Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Drake won 51-50 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 16 points and Alston Mason had four in the overtime as Missouri State beat Drake 65-62 on Wednesday night.

Trimble also contributed five rebounds for the Bears (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Donovan Clay scored 16 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six assists. Mason was 4 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Tucker DeVries led the way for the Bulldogs (14-6, 5-4) with 26 points. Darnell Brodie added 13 points and two blocks for Drake. Roman Penn also had seven points and seven rebounds.

Related Articles

► Download the We Are Iowa app 
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

Before You Leave, Check This Out