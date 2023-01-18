Missouri State wins 65-62 in OT against Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 16 points and Alston Mason had four in the overtime as Missouri State beat Drake 65-62 on Wednesday night.
Trimble also contributed five rebounds for the Bears (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Donovan Clay scored 16 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six assists. Mason was 4 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Tucker DeVries led the way for the Bulldogs (14-6, 5-4) with 26 points. Darnell Brodie added 13 points and two blocks for Drake. Roman Penn also had seven points and seven rebounds.