Clark, No. 16 Iowa women top No. 14 Michigan 94-85

Center Monika Czinano added 19 points and a career-high eight assists for Iowa.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in Oct. 2022.

Caitlin Clark, held to two points for almost 15 minutes, scored 28 and No. 16 Iowa beat No. 14 Michigan 94-85 on Saturday.

The first Big Ten Conference women's game televised on Fox was a typical offensive showcase between these two teams with the Hawkeyes shooting 59.6% with nine 3-pointers and the Wolverines shooting 50.5% with seven 3s. They combined for 38 assists.

Both teams won at home last year, Michigan prevailing 98-90 when Clark had 46 points, and Iowa winning 104-80 with Clark scoring 38.

Supporting Clark for the Hawkeyes (12-4, 4-1) was center Monika Czinano with 19 points and a career-high eight assists. McKenna Warnock had four 3s and 14 points and Kate Martin scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter when Iowa pushed the lead into double figures.

Leigha Brown had 20 points and six assists and Emily Kiser 19 with seven assists and six rebounds for the Wolverines (13-3, 3-2). Laila Phelia added 16 points and Jordan Hobbs 10.

Clark, Warnock and Gabbie Marshall each had a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that gave Iowa a double-figure lead. Hobbs answered Marshall to make it 87-80 with a minute to go but Iowa was 5 of 6 from the line in the final minute.

The game drew 10,731 fans, the 10th-largest crowd in Michigan history.

Clark was one of three Hawkeyes with nine points in the first half, her deep, contested 3-pointer in the closing seconds producing a 41-39 lead. Warnock, on three 3s, and Czinano, on 3-of-4 shooting, also had nine.

Martin had a three-point play and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions in a 10-0 run that gave Iowa a 62-51 lead late in the third quarter.