Basketball

Clark, Czinano lead No. 9 Hawkeyes past New Hampshire 93-50

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and Monika Czinano added 14 points as No. 9 Iowa opened the season with a 93-50 win over New Hampshire. 

Clark and Czinano were 1-2 in the nation in field goals last season and both began this season with strong offensive performances.

Clark had 17 first-half points despite picking up two first-quarter fouls. 

The Associated Press preseason All-American made 6 of 10 shots and added eight rebounds and six assists. 

Amanda Torres and Sophia Widmeyer each had 13 points for New Hampshire.

