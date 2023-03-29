Dawn Staley named Coach of the Year, Aliyah Defensive Player at Naismith Awards

It's the second straight year they've won Naismith Awards. They might win a second national title soon.

DALLAS — The South Carolina Gamecocks are hoping to repeat as national champions. They've already repeated as Naismith Award winners, as Coach Dawn Staley is the Naismith Coach of the Year while senior Aliyah Boston is the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

The Naismith Awards, one of the top post-season awards for college basketball, were announced Wednesday in Dallas ahead of this weekend's Final Four.

It's the second straight and third overall Naismith coaching award for Staley. This is also the second year in a row Boston has won Defensive Player of the Year.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who USC will see in Friday's national semifinal game, was named Player of the Year. Boston won that award last year.

Staley has led this year's Gamecocks to a 36-0 record as they seek their second consecutive national championship and third overall in program history, all during Staley's tenure.

The reigning National Player of the Year, Boston is the only player in the country ranked who was ranked n the top five of both offensive and defensive player rating during the regular season, leading the SEC in both categories. Her 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game on the season go up dramatically against ranked opponents to 16.8 points and 11.7 rebounds. Her 18 double-doubles during the regular season rank sixth in the NCAA.