This is Iowa's second AHL playoff appearance in their 10 years as a franchise.

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Wild are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the second time in franchise history.

The Wild will play at the Rockford Ice Hogs in the first round Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The goal for post-AHL players is to make the NHL. So while this isn't the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Wild are still just as eager to win.

"You want to be labeled a winner at every level you're and certainly winning when the weather is warming up is the best time to be winning," said Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis. "So, you want to have an opportunity to win your last game, if you can keep you know extending that into May and into June, that's the jackpot as a player."

For a franchise whose only other playoff birth was in the 2018-19 season, these reps are not only valuable to the future NHL players on the roster, but it's important to the organization.

"For development for Minnesota, it's critical these guys play in these situations," said head coach Tim Army. "We've got people that in the office [the Iowa Wild are] their National Hockey League team. We want to win because we're the Iowa Wild too."

For fans that haven't seen playoff hockey, it's a step up from the regular season.

"It's way more intense ... I don't know, you just got to come out and watch," said forward Sammy Walker.