'We love watching you play': Dowling Catholic cheers on alumna Caitlin Clark

Clark's college success has translated to success for Dowling Catholic as well, boosting visibility for the women's game at all levels.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in 30 years, Iowa's women's basketball team is back in the Final Four, and the achievement is thanks in large part to a local superstar.

Over the last few years, the name Caitlin Clark has become synonymous with women's basketball, with the entire country knowing her name.

But inside the gym at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, they've known the name Caitlin Clark for a while now.

"Coming into a tryout with Caitlin Clark there, it's a little intimidating," said Lauryn Frerichs, a senior at Dowling Catholic.

Frerichs and Julia Moore were freshmen when they joined Clark on the Dowling Catholic basketball team.

"Definitely nerves going into our first season, just, one, from being a freshman and then having such a high level player as your senior leader," Moore said.

But those nerves quickly turned to respect.

"She just brings the game to another level," Moore said.

Kristin Meyer coached Clark all four years in high school, and isn't surprised by her success.

"She has earned the right to be this good by putting in just a lot of work," Meyer said.

"Having younger players get to watch her throughout high school and college and get to wear the same jersey that she wore is a pretty special thing," Meyer said.

As Clark prepares to represent Dowling Catholic at the highest level of college basketball, those who know her best couldn't be more excited.

"Just enjoy this opportunity and have fun," Meyer said.

"Good luck, enjoy it," Moore added. "We love watching you play."