Cyclones and Hawkeyes are not panicking ahead of final four games of the season

IOWA, USA — Iowa State is coming off of a hard-fought loss to West Virginia, and turning their attention to Texas. For the Cyclones, this is not where they expected to be coming into the year. They're 5-3 and clinging to Big 12 Championship hopes that seem well out of reach, but there is zero discouragement in that Cyclones locker room.
For the Hawkeyes, they've managed just 14 total points in their last two games combined. The offense has been stagnant, and the once powerful running-game is non-existent. That has to change, and they'll have a great chance to do that at Northwestern on Saturday.