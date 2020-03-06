x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local-sports

Iowa State reports first COVID-19 case within athletic department; 4 athletes quarantined

Iowa State University announced a part-time student worker notified the department over the weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Iowa State Cyclones Athletics

AMES, Iowa — A part-time student worker with the Iowa State University Athletic Department has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday

The student notified the department about their test result over the weekend. An athletics department staff member that worked closely with the individual is now quarantined. 

Four athletes from two different sports have experienced symptoms after being in close contact with people outside of the athletic department who have been infected with the virus, according to the release. 

They are now under quarantine and are waiting for their test results. 

"The potential for infections and positive test results has always been very real for an organization like ours and we've been thorough and diligent in planning for such incidents," Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement.

The release also says that any staff or student-athlete with a positive test result will be restricted from department facilities for an extended period of time of three to six weeks. 

Anyone in close contact with an infected individual will be isolated for one week followed by further testing. The release says this is now mandatory protocol. 

RELATED: Jack Trice Stadium to limit seating capacity to 30,000, only 8,000 seats are open

RELATED: University of Iowa 'plans to resume' in-person schooling for fall 2020

WATCH: Complete coronavirus coverage on Local 5's YouTube page