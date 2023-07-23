Fans race to the Iowa Speedway for a memorable weekend

From the racing, to the concerts, to the community, it's a weekend many don't want to miss.

NEWTON, Iowa — Fans across the country flocked to the Iowa Speedway this weekend for the annual Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend.

"The racing is awesome, the venue is awesome," said attendee Shawn Knobloch. "The concerts are second to none, I mean, where can you go, spend the kind of money we spent for this race ticket concerts, see Zach Brown Band, Carrie Underwood, Kenney Chesney, it's just been phenomenal."

"With the double header weekend, you can't beat that, along with the concerts, it's just it's a good combination, so it's what drew us out both this year and last year we had a good time," said attendee Jon Sheidler.

Many of the fans have connections to INDYCAR racing and a strong passion for the experience.

"I love INDYCAR racing," said attendee John Fenner. "I've been INDYCAR racing since I was a little kid, you know, it's just in my blood."

Some of the attendees even get the opportunity to watch from the closest seat in the Iowa Speedway.

"Well, it's fun to be in the pits during the race because you can see the action and you know all the drama that happens and unfolds and during the pit stop, it's just really fun to watch," said attendee Mike Pochinskas.

And even though this year's race just ended, fans and drivers are already excited to return.