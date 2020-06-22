Hawkeyes pause football ticket sales until stadium capacity limit known

Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential stadium seating plans.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season until there’s clarity about how many people will be allowed to attend games in 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium.

Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential stadium seating plans. Spokesman Steve Roe said about 35,000 season tickets and 5,000 student tickets have been sold.

“Hawkeye fans are excited for the upcoming season and we truly appreciate their continued enthusiasm and support,” Director of Athletics Gary Barta said in a statement. “With the current information available, we needed to pause additional sales and start focusing on reduced capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders. We anticipate finalizing this by late July and will share with our fans.