Wisconsin, Iowa attempting to continue second-half surges

Iowa's Kaleb Johnson is seeking to build off his 200-yard rushing performance in a 24-3 victory at Purdue.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Iowa (5-4, 3-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (FS1)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Wisconsin by 1 1/2.

Series record: Wisconsin leads 49-44-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Heartland Trophy, a 72-pound brass bull, has gone to the winner of this game since 2004. Wisconsin wants to keep that trophy in its possession after beating the Hawkeyes 27-7 last season. Each team is seeking its third consecutive victory.

KEY MATCHUP

Wisconsin running game vs. Iowa run defense. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo each rushed for over 100 yards last week, with Guerendo scoring on a 89-yard run in a 23-10 win over Maryland. Allen has rushed for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 109.9 yards rushing per game ranks 15th in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Iowa is allowing 2.63 yards per carry to rank fourth nationally. LB Jack Campbell has a Big Ten-leading 89 tackles. Allen rushed for 104 yards against Iowa last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: OLB Nick Herbig is averaging one sack per game to put himself in a tie for first in the FBS. He has eight total sacks and is coming off a two-sack performance against Maryland.

Iowa: RB Kaleb Johnson rushed for 200 yards on 20 carries last week in a 24-3 victory at Purdue. That follows a 13-carry, 93-yard outburst in a 33-13 win over Northwestern. He has rushed for 553 yards and four touchdowns so far in his first season with an average of 5.76 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES