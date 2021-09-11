Hawkeyes go for 7 in a row in 'Floyd of Rosedale' game

The Hawkeyes and Gophers are among four teams tied for first in the Big Ten West.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Minnesota's game at No. 20 Iowa will begin to unjumble the Big Ten West Division standings.

The Gophers and Hawkeyes are among four teams tied for first at 4-2 overall. The winner will be tied for or alone in first place. The loser falls a full game behind with two to play.

Alex Padilla is days away from what probably will be his first start in place of the injured Spencer Petras.

The sophomore is listed No. 1 on the depth chart for Saturday’s home game against Minnesota and he’s been working with Iowa’s No. 1 offensive unit all week.

Padilla led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back touchdowns in a 17-12 win over Northwestern last week and passed for 172 yards.

Saturday's game is also the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale. Iowa has won the bronze pig six straight years and eight of the last nine.