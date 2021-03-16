Sister Jean will go to Indianapolis to support Loyola-Chicago in March Madness

Sister Jean's revered smile and loyalty for her team is still going strong at the age of 101.

Loyola-Chicago is back in March Madness and Sister Jean will be joining them in Indianapolis.

The school confirmed on Tuesday that Sister Jean, the 101-year-old chaplain for the school's basketball team, will be there in person on Friday to support her team as they take on Georgia Tech.

Sister Jean became a household name and a March Madness legend during Loyola-Chicago's incredible run to the Final Four in 2018.

While the team made the NCAA tournament again this year, due to concerns over COVID-19, it wasn't a guarantee that Sister Jean would be able to attend. She hasn't been able to go to any games in-person since the pandemic began.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Sister Jean has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and had been lobbying the school to let her attend the NCAA tournament.

“They said there’s restrictions,” she told the Chicago Tribune. “You can’t run down on the court. You can’t talk to the young men. I said, ’I’m not going to run down on the court, and I’m not going to cause any disturbance.’ I said, ‘I won’t do things I’m not supposed to.’"

With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over March Madness, Sister Jean's bright smile in the stands could be just what the Ramblers need.