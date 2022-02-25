The two-time SEC Freshman of the Week has a focused outlook on her athletic endeavors: "I’m just here to have fun and do what I know how to do."

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — On the biggest college gymnastics stages, under the brightest lights, Auburn University freshman Sophia Groth isn’t afraid to shine.

She can back it up, already named “SEC Freshman of the Week” twice.

“I’m just here to do my job and have fun with it so obviously the accolades are a big, fun part of it but at the end of the day, I’m just here to have fun and do what I know how to do,” she told Local 5's Chenue Her.

Her mother, retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Groth, recalls the moment Sophia texted her about it: “OMG mom I’m freshman of the week and I said ‘What!?’ And she said ‘Right!?’”

Karen has seen Sophia do it all, winning competition after competition. Even injuries never stopped her. It’s always been impressive to Karen how Sophia handles everything.

But now, she’s enjoying seeing Sophia thrive on her own.

“I couldn’t be prouder of both of my girls but college gymnastics is no joke. It’s a lot. You have demands on your schedule all the time and she’s learned how to manage her time through all of her years in gymnastics,” Karen said.

“Learning how to balance everything with school, gymnastics, and the social life. It’s been a very big adjustment but it’s been amazing because I’ve had so many people here willing to help me," Sophia said.

Those helping her are those who celebrate her every weekend: her teammates.

Teammate and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee has dubbed Sophia the Beam Queen.

“Our comradery and our chemistry overall is just very special. We all get along very well and that contributes to our success this year because we do love each other and we want the best for each and everyone of us,” Sophia said about her team.

To Karen, it’s not a surprise Sophia has fit in so well with the team.

She said from the moment she adopted Sophia when she was a baby, Sophia had a nature about her that was determined, independent and caring.

“Sophia is a very humble person. She’s one of the most humble people I’ve ever met so she’s never really celebrated the great things she’s done in gymnastics."

But that’s the thing, Karen said Sophia cares so much for others.

Even in the midst of her success, the Valley High School graduate still thinks about Iowa.

“I came here and I’m like ‘I’m from Iowa’ and they’re like ‘Where? Idaho?’ and I’m like ‘No! Iowa!’ It definitely is an underrated state,” Sophia recalled.

She has the star power, the talent and the determination to shine. Throughout her life, what’s tied it all together, though, is her balance.

“She’s got a certain moral code that she’s living by and college hasn’t shook that,” Karen said.

Auburn's next women's gymnastics meet is Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the University of Kentucky.