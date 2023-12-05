Iowa State women's tennis advances to NCAA championship for 1st time in program history

Iowa State will face the winner of No. 4 NC State and No. 18 Auburn Wednesday, May 24 in Orlando.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State women's tennis team continues to make history, advancing to the NCAA championships for the first time.

The Cyclones defeated UCLA 4-1 in the super regional round on Friday afternoon.

Iowa State earned the doubles point thanks to wins from Xinyi Nong and Ange Oby Kajuru and Sofia Cabezas and Miska Kadleckova.

Kajura picked up the first singles win for the Cyclones in straight sets, followed by Thasaporn Naklo, who also won in straight sets.

Cabezas secured the final victory that put UCLA away.

"It's unbelievable what we have accomplished and when I'm out there I'm not fighting for just a friend, they are my family," Cabezas said. "They are my sisters."

This was the moment of the day, Boomer's ice bath pic.twitter.com/nS7RLhdYwG — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) May 12, 2023

Before head coach Boomer Saia took over the program, the Cyclones never beat a Top 50 opponent.

This season, they got their 12th win of the season over a Top 50 opponent and improved to 7-0 at home in 2023.

"The vision we had, and you know, to see that come to fruition and competing for a national title, legitimately. I'm just so proud of what this group has accomplished," Saia said.