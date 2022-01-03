Des Moines International Airport website subject of cyberattack

Officials said the issue was secluded to the airport website, and did not affect flights or other operations at the airport.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport's website was down early Monday morning due to a cyberattack, airport officials confirmed.

A spokesperson for the airport said the website was subject to a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack is when the regular flow of online traffic to a server, or the infrastructure its using, is increased through fake users to a point the server cannot handle.

The airport added the issue was secluded to their website, and did not affect flights or other operations.

ABC News has reported that several U.S. airports have been targeted by a Russian Federation attacker. The websites for LAX, LaGuardia, Chicago O'Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, among others, were also down Monday morning.

A cybersecurity expert told ABC News the pro-Russia hacker group Killnet is believed to be behind the attacks. The group is not affiliated with the Russian government.