City of Des Moines looking for feedback on traffic changes in part of downtown

Engineers are looking at a plan to convert part of Grand Avenue and Locust Street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines' engineering department hosted an open house Wednesday to solicit feedback about their plans for Grand Avenue and Locust Street.

Known as the Grand Avenue and Locust Street Conversion Project, the goal is to make Des Moines streets safer and more accessible. To do so, city engineers are determining the feasibility of converting both streets from one-ways to two-ways from 2nd Avenue to 15th Street.

The plan is based on recommendations from a a downtown walkability study conducted in 2017.

"We have a number of actual stakeholder meetings with entities such as DART, with our emergency response folks, with some of the large with some of the businesses along the corridor, " Steven Naber, an engineer with the City of Des Moines, said. "And we'll take that feedback and further refine those concepts."

The open house detailed the findings of the 2017 study and potential changes that could be made to both corridors.

At least a dozen community members attended the meeting.

The engineering department also shared a website, where people can leave comments tied to certain parts of the street.

It's a way to leave specific suggestions as the city decides what changes it's going to make.