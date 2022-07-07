Des Moines International Airport to receive $5 million in federal infrastructure funding

The airport is one of five Iowa airports to receive grant funding from the 2022 Airport Terminal Program.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport will receive $5 million in grant funding from the 2022 Airport Terminal Program.

The money will be allocated toward completing the first stage of a new terminal construction project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the White House.

USDOT awarded grants to airports that demonstrated a significant need to update infrastructure, increase capacity and safety and improve air traffic control towers.

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press release.

The program was created under the bipartisan infrastructure law. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Cindy Axne both supported the legislation. Sen. Joni Ernst, Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Randy Feenstra and Ashley Hinson all voted against the bill.

“Iowa’s regional airports support all kinds of economic activity, from transporting goods to providing Iowans with connections to various destinations across the country," Grassley said in a statement. "It’s critical that we keep our airport infrastructure up to date to maintain a resilient supply chain and a healthy economy. I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law to invest in Iowans and Iowa’s economy, and I’m glad to see our state is continuing to benefit from this investment."