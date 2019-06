How to Download the WeAreIowa Alexa Skill

Open the Alexa App Go to the Menu Select “Settings” Scroll down to Alexa Preferences Select “Flash Briefing” Select “Get more Flash Briefing content” In the search bar at the top, search for “WeAreIowa” Select “WeAreIowa” Select “Enable” Select “Edit Order” Move WeAreIowa to the top by selecting and shifting to top of page