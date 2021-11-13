$20,000 bid accepted for Iowa's 100th Freedom Rock

Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II has painted a Freedom Rock in each of Iowa's 99 counties. Here's where the 100th rock will go.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Each of Iowa's 99 counties has a Freedom Rock honoring veterans painted by Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II, but by next year Polk County will have two.

Adventureland won the honor with a $20,000 bid. A spokesperson for Sorensen said a portion of the proceeds will go to the Puppy Jake Foundation and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

“There could hardly be a more fitting landing spot for the 100th Freedom Rock; a family destination for hundreds of thousands every year," Sorensen said in a press release.

Sorensen has been painting the rocks for more than two decades. The 100th rock is set to be completed on or around July 4, 2022.

"This Freedom Rock hopes to be an inspirational reminder, as families enter the park to enjoy the comforts and freedoms our Veterans defend each and every day," he said.

Sorensen and his family are also working to paint a Freedom Rock in every state. North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Washington and Nebraska already have one and others are scheduled for Ohio, Illinois and Oklahoma.