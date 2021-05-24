Return to the stage: Des Moines Playhouse, Des Moines Performing arts ready for brand-new shows

The Des Moines Playhouse has announced a new season, with Des Moines Performing Arts not far behind.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With a set date for Broadway being back in New York City and the CDC loosening pandemic restrictions, you may be asking: How is that impacting the central Iowa theatre scene?

Recently, the Des Moines Playhouse announced their 2021-22 season for the mainstage and Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. It is a full, in-person season meant to be a sense of getting back to normal.

"We really wanted to have a sense that things are normal as normal can be. We were still going to be an oasis and an opportunity to escape some of the struggles and strains of COVID by coming to the theatre and that's what we've been doing all year long," Executive Director David Kilpatrick said. "And so we were looking for a sense of normalcy going forward."

The Playhouse plans on continuing to be flexible because they understand things can change quickly, and will also continue to offer virtual viewing opportunities to those who don't quite feel comfortable stepping back inside a theatre.

As far as Broadway in our own backyard, we look to Des Moines Performing Arts, who promises to be making some exciting news very soon.

In the meantime, there are some family fun summer experiences to mark on your calendar.

"We also have announced six new summer programs taking place throughout the metro and public spaces," DMPD Communications Manager Jonathan Brendemuehl, Communications Manager said. "We want to make sure that families can get out together, enjoy the weather, enjoy their communities, and still celebrate the performing arts. And of course, we have more coming your way."

"There is a lot of exciting news that we are looking forward to announcing in the very near future."