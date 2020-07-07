What are Iowa restaurants required to do if an employee tests positive for COVID-19?

Businesses are covered for expenses related to paying sick time through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

IOWA, USA — Running a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be one of the biggest challenges for business owners.

But what are the rules for restaurants if an employee tests positive?

According to the Iowa Restaurant Association, these are the guidelines for establishments where an employee tests positive:

Express sympathy, show concern

Take immediate action by not letting employee return to work

Test the entire staff and do it on-site

Consider closing the restaurant

While none of the above are mandated, it allows restaurants to deep clean and confirm whether or not more employees develop symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discourages employers from requiring an employee to provide proof of a positive test.

Restaurants are also not required to alert the public or any local health department of a positive COVID-19 case. They are encouraged to find any customers who may have been exposed through contact tracing.

Businesses are covered for expenses related to paying sick time through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

To be eligible, employees must have been on the payroll for at least 30 days prior to getting sick, or an immediate family member getting sick that they have to stay home and care for.

Full-time employees can receive up to 80 hours of paid time off, while part-time employees can receive up to the number of hours they on average over a two-week period.