Find out which Iowa restaurants are reopening for dine-in service

Businesses that are reopening must adhere to social distancing and other Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.

IOWA, USA — Looking for a local place to eat?

Starting Friday, many Iowa restaurants are reopening their dining areas at limited capacity following Gov. Kim Reynolds' newest coronavirus public health proclamation.

"Our decisions have been based on Iowa data, the expertise of our department of public health and our epidemiologist team, the CDC, national experts, and governors sharing their expertise and best practices," Reynolds said Wednesday.

Restrictions had previously been lifted in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties. The other 22 are allowed to operate in a "phased" approach beginning Friday.

Restaurants that are reopen must adhere to the following social distancing guidelines:

Capacity limited: Must limit the number of customers present at indoor or outdoor spaces to 50% of its normal operating capacity to ensure adequate spacing of groups.

Group activities: A restaurant may not allow a group greater than six. In other businesses, group activities are prohibited.

Social distancing: Tables, workout equipment, etc. must be spaced six feet between each party or guest.

Appointment only: Salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, etc. must operate on an appointment basis to ensure that the public is not gathering in a waiting area.

Other social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures: The establishment shall also implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa restaurant reopening details

Captain Roy's (1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines)

Patio will be open at 50% capacity and dine-in area remains closed, dine-in area remains closed

Tables laid out for social distancing and no groups larger than six are allowed

St. Kilda Surf & Turf (111 East Grand Avenue Suite 101, Des Moines)

Continuing takeout and delivery (8 a.m.-8 p.m.); reopening on Monday, May 25

Location at 300 SW 5th Street in Des Moines reopening Wednesday, May 27

Eatery A (2932 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines)

Will not reopen dine-in service but will continue curbside carry-out until further notice

The Dam Pub (2710 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines)

Reopening dining area on Saturday and will continue curbside service

Angry Goldfish (2301 SW 9th Street, Des Moines)

Open for dine-in service on Saturday and continue curbside service

Ted's Coney Island (3020 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines)

Dining room closed until further notice

Drive-thru, carry-out and delivery (via UberEats) still available

Carry-out and deliveries (through DoorDash and Grubhub) only

Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing Company (309 Court Avenue, Des Moines)

Continuing curbside pickup and online ordering

Continuing carry-out and delivery (through My Town 2 Go)

Exile Brewing Company (1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines)

Continuing curbside food and beer pickup, beer delivery and Grubhub delivery

Tumea & Sons Restaurant (1501 SE 1st Street, Des Moines)

Dining room remains closed, will continue curbside service

Tipsy Crow Tavern (102 SW 3rd Street, Des Moines)

Opening Saturday at 11 a.m.

Table 128 (12695 University Avenue Suite 140, Clive)

Continuing "Table to Go" pickup menu

Americana (1312 Locust Street, Des Moines)

Reopening dining room on Tuesday, May 19

Still offering food to-go

Louie's Wine Dive (4040 University Avenue Suite A, Des Moines)

Reopening dining room on Saturday at 4 p.m. with limited menu