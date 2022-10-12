Texas Roadhouse coming to Altoona

Altoona will be the sixth Iowa location for Texas Roadhouse, joining Urbandale/Johnston, Ames, West Des Moines, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant known for its legendary dinner rolls and steaks, is rolling into Altoona.

The chain is scheduled to open their 8,000 square-foot restaurant in early December at 2363 Adventureland Drive NW.

The new location is looking to hire a staff of 200, with both full-time and part-time positions available.

After opening day, the restaurant will serve only dinner on the weekdays and serve both lunch and dinner during the weekends.