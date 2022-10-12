Texas Roadhouse coming to Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant known for its legendary dinner rolls and steaks, is rolling into Altoona.
The chain is scheduled to open their 8,000 square-foot restaurant in early December at 2363 Adventureland Drive NW.
The new location is looking to hire a staff of 200, with both full-time and part-time positions available.
After opening day, the restaurant will serve only dinner on the weekdays and serve both lunch and dinner during the weekends.
Altoona will be the sixth Iowa location for Texas Roadhouse, joining Urbandale/Johnston, Ames, West Des Moines, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids.