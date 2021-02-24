Dixie Longate is back and hosting a virtual 'Happy Hour' you don't want to miss

Purchasing a ticket to this special performance also gives back to Des Moines Performing Arts

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may remember Dixie Longate from her famous “Tupperware Party” one-woman show, or perhaps “Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull and 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday."

Well, now she has a brand new show called “Dixie's Happy Hour,” and it is available virtually starting March 4-7 courtesy of Des Moines Performing Arts.

Dixie is encouraging all of us to find the ‘happy’ hours in our lives.

“Happy hour shouldn't be at the end of the day. You should hit the ground in the morning and say I'm going to find my happy hour right now," Dixie told Local 5's Jackie Schmillen. "Find something that makes you happy about who you are and what you bring to the table right from the get go, instead of waiting and finding happiness later on in the day.”

This show will only be performed in this virtual format, so you want to get your tickets online for this limited run. Dixie’s show is also supporting local theatres that have always supported her shows.

By purchasing a ticket, you are supporting the Des Moines Performing Arts while it continues to be dark during the pandemic. For show and ticket information, go to DMPA.org or DixiesHappyHour.com.