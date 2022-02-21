Dance company helping Blacks and minorities showcase talent in Des Moines celebrates 50 years

Gateway Dance Theatre, a place that let minorities display their talent when others wouldn't for the last 50 years, is celebrating its anniversary with an art show.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dance company that opened their doors to Black people and other minorities when others wouldn't turns 50 this year.

To mark this huge milestone, Gateway Dance Theatre is hosting an event celebrating Black art.

The company was started by Penny Ferguson and her husband in 1972. Ferguson said her goal was to help people of color in the inner city learn how to dance or have a place to showcase their abilities.

"The first class we had over 30 people of all ages … predominately all Black," she said.

She started the company when she was 35. She is now 85.

Ferguson noted she wanted those in the class to experience all they could. So, all styles of dance were introduced to the students.

"Teachers from outside because I felt they needed to see a person of color to see yourself," Ferguson said.

One of her students during the 1980s was Tamoka Smith. She danced with the theater from ages eight to 13.

"I still remember after 40 years [being told] stand up straight like someone's pulling a string from your head," Smith said.

Smith said the program was something that kept kids out of trouble and gave her opportunities like being in the local newspaper, and also opened her mind.

"Boost my self-esteem, I got to get educated on different cultures and just her sons playing the drums we never get to see that up personal …yeah it was just educational," she said.

The program turns 50 years old this year and has evolved to more than just dance.

To celebrate this anniversary, they are hosting year-long events with the first taking place this Saturday, Feb. 26. It will celebrate Black art with events including family activities, music, dance, poetry and a fashion show.

Events on Feb. 26 start at 11:30 a.m. and the showcase goes from 2 to 4 p.m. This is free to the public, but donations will be accepted.