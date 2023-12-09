Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour stopping in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — World-renowned basketball entertainers The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2024 world tour to Iowa.
You can catch the "world's basketball team" at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 7, 2024, where they'll show off with basketball tricks, physical comedy and incredible athleticism on the court. The Globetrotters will play against the Washington Generals, their constant rival.
"Each Globetrotters game features some of the best athletes on the planet, unmatched fan interaction, incredible ball handling wizardry, the famous HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 4 POINTS® SHOT, rim-rattling dunks, and side-splitting comedy," the Globetrotters' website reads.
Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 at this link. The event will begin at 3 p.m.
The team visited Des Moines for its 2023 world tour as well, even stopping by the Local 5 studio to share a few stunts.
