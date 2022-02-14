Jason Aldean bringing 'Rock N' Roll Cowboy' tour to Des Moines

The country music star will be with Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Oct. 27.

DES MOINES, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: Jason Aldean honors hometown with new album (September 2021)

Country music star Jason Aldean is coming to Des Moines.

The Iowa Events Center announced Monday that Aldean will play at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Oct. 27 as part of his "Rock N' Roll Cowboy" tour. Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver will serve as opening acts.

Aldean's 10th album, named after his hometown of Macon, Georgia, is set to be released in April.