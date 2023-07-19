Fleur Cinema & Café to reopen in partnership with Fridley Theatres

The iconic southside movie theater signed an agreement with Fridley Theatres to reopen by Oct. 1.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Movie lovers, rejoice: The Fleur Cinema & Café plans to reopen this fall, just in time for Oscar season.

"We are excited to operate and partner with The Fleur in its reopening," said Russell Vannorsdel, president of Fridley Theatres, in a press release.

The Fleur Cinema & Café was opened and founded in 2001, when it began making a name for itself by showing indie and foreign films. The theater has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We love The Fleur’s history and atmosphere,” Vannorsdel said in the release.. “And we look forward to honoring its legacy and rich tradition of moviegoing.”

Fridley Theatres has its own history in Iowa, with 17 locations and 95 screens across the state.