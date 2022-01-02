Hinterland announces 2022 lineup

Festival passes for Hinterland 2022 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Hinterland is back in a big way in 2022.

The music festival announced this summer's artist lineup and expansion to a fourth day: The dates are Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles.

Festival passes go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

2022 Lineup

Thursday, Aug. 4

Billy Strings

Sierra Ferrell

The Texas Gentleman

Riddy Arman

Friday, Aug. 5

Glass Animals

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Aces

Briston Maroney

Goth Babe

Petey

Yoke Lore

Saturday, Aug. 6

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Lake Street Dive

Trampled by Turtles

Jenny Lewis

Durand Jones & The Indications

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Jesse Daniel

Miko Marks

Sunday, August 7