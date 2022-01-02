x
Music

Hinterland announces 2022 lineup

Festival passes for Hinterland 2022 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Hinterland is back in a big way in 2022.

The music festival announced this summer's artist lineup and expansion to a fourth day: The dates are Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles.

Festival passes go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

2022 Lineup

Thursday, Aug. 4

  • Billy Strings
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • The Texas Gentleman
  • Riddy Arman

Friday, Aug. 5

  • Glass Animals
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise
  • The Aces
  • Briston Maroney
  • Goth Babe
  • Petey
  • Yoke Lore

Saturday, Aug. 6

  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Lake Street Dive
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Jenny Lewis
  • Durand Jones & The Indications
  • TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
  • Jesse Daniel
  • Miko Marks

Sunday, August 7

  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Kurt Vile & The Violators
  • Lucy Dacus
  • MUNA
  • The Aubreys
  • Liz Cooper
  • Tré Burt
  • The Kernal
  • Hayden Pedigo
