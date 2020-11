Friday, the 2018 American Idol winner announced via Facebook she will be touring eastern Iowa mid-December, making stops in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Red Oak and Davenport.

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Additionaly, Poppe announced Thursday she would be releasing a Christmas album, titled "Christmas at Home" on Nov. 20, which will be her first independent release since 2016. You can pre-save the album on Spotify.