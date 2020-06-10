'Selena: The Series' to debut on Netflix this December

Fans of Tejano Queen, Selena, will be pleased to know a new series about her is making its way to Netflix.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Every legend begins with a dream."

"You asked for it. Go to @contodonetflix and @muynetflix for a very special surprise," SelenaNetflix posted on its Instagram page.

On Tuesday, a first look at the series was released on YouTube.

Selena will be played by actress Christian Serratos. Serratos has played in movies and shows such as "The Walking Dead" and "Twilight."