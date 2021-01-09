2021 Norwalk Music Fest

The Norwalk Music Fest will be happening Sunday September 5, 2021 in the City Park at 907 North Avenue in Norwalk, Iowa. 11 bands with Norwalk ties are scheduled to play starting at noon and continuing until 10:30pm. This is a FREE Family Friendly event and will have a variety of fun, frivolity and food trucks available! For a complete schedule and line up of the bands playing visit norwalkhometownpride.com