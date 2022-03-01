"3-Phase Process" of Ideal Transformation | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Chelsey Tanke, Ideal Transformation "Coach" & Pam Barnes, Ideal Protein Client, explain the "3-Phase Process" of Ideal Transformation and how it contributes to long term weight loss goals. Pam explains how these three phases helped her lose weight (30 lbs) and what some of the important things you will learn. Education about how your body uses carbs, proteins & fats together...in the proper amounts... is key to losing weight by creating the chemistry to create the fuel to burn properly. Pam talks about how eating the wrong foods, not necessarily the amount, was detrimental to her attempt to lose weight. Then, having a program to learn how to stabilize the goal weight before moving on to long term maintenance, was very important! Learning how to work through these phases, along with proper coaching, is essential to your success. Visit online at www.idealdsm.com or call 515-270-T H I N (8446) to set up an appointment to learn more about Ideal Transformation!