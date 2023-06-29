BBQ & Brew at the Ballpark

We are joined by Kevin Hall with the Iowa Pork Producers Association to talk an exciting event coming up. The Iowa Pork Producers Association is teaming up with the Iowa Cubs and Cactus Cares to provide pork for food pantries across Iowa. The inaugural BBQ & Brew at the Ball Park takes place on Saturday, July 15th at Principal Park from 12-4 PM. Attendees can sample delicious Iowa Pork from 30 different backyard barbeque experts and 15 craft beers from Iowa’s top breweries. Full price tickets cost $25, with $5 from every ticket you purchase helping to provide pork for local food pantries. Iowans who want BBQ experience with the brew can attend for $15. Kids under 5 get in for free. Visit Iowapork.org to purchase your ticket today.